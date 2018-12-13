Winner Emerges in Ekojara.com Online Raffle Draw

Emma Okonji

A small business owner, Blessing Jonah, recently won a Toyota Corolla worth N2.5 million from Ekojara.com an online gaming platform.

Since the unveiling of the brand, this is the first time an automobile was showcased as a prize, which indeed, produced a winner within one month of promoting the prize, a initiative that has been described as a remarkable rare feat.

Speaking to journalists during the draw, the Chief Executive Officer of Ekojara, Hillary Nwaukor, said Blessing won the Toyota Corolla vehicle with just N2,500 after an online raffle draw that was characterised by probity and transparency was drawn.

He congratulated the winner for having the conviction and courage to play the game on Ekojara.com, while urging other members of the society, especially within Lagos to take their chances in a subsequent online draw, as anybody can win.

“Remember, everybody stands a chance to win. Someday, we imagine that people will have a fair chance to win big items such as a Prado SUV on Ekojara.com, this is just the beginning,” Nwaukor further revealed, adding that one of Ekojara’s aspirations is to see members of society win houses in highbrow areas like Lekki.

“Our goal is to add value to the lives of our people through a pure bazaar game of chance. The only requirement from our people is to be ready to take advantage of the fair chance provided by the online gaming company. Reasons being that you need to be in it to win it,” Nwaukor said.

According to Blessing Jonah, the joy of winning such a valuable item with a token appears to be immeasurable.

“At first, when I was contacted, I found it unbelievable. In fact, I was sceptical when a friend recommended Ekojara this is my first time of playing a game on Ekojara and I feel very excited. I urge fellow Lagosians to try their luck and continue playing because nobody knows who is going to win next.”

To participate and stand a chance to win any item on platform, players must first download Ekojara App from Apple Play store. Those who do not have smartphones can simply sign-up online from the website, where the Android app version is also displayed.

“This is a game for many Nigerians who are willing to stake as low as 0.20 per cent of the published value of an item. Blessing Jonah won this Corolla vehicle with N2,500; which is 0.10 per cent of the value of the car in the market. In fact, we are running a bonanza on a second vehicle were bidders will stake as low as N500 perchance for the car thus reducing the risk to 0.02 per cent. All listed items to be won on Ekojara’s website have been verified by industry regulators,” Nwaukor said.