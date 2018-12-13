Nigerians Should Forget the PDP’ 

Emmanuel Umohinyang, Convener of the Re-elect Buhari Movement fields questions from Emmanuel Otaru on the Peoples Democratic Party’s recent call for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission

What is your reaction to the call by the PDP for the resignation of the Inspector – General of Police and the INEC Chairman?

I think the Peoples Democratic Party, known for its antics does not have the morality to ask heads of institutions to resign. Under its 16 years of maladministration, we saw how the abuse of institutions was carried out during that era. Under the PDP, the office of the IGP was an appendage of the ruling party. We also saw that under the PDP, INEC, which is not truly independent now, was not . When a party like that begins to make insinuations, one begins to wonder whether, we have lost our sense of history. Funny enough, their call is targeted at the person of Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, but I think instead of PDP calling for his resignation, Nigerians should be calling for the IGP to be given an extension of tenure because in the last couple of years, he has done credibly well. Don’t forget that IGP Idris is UN-trained. He has worked in various missions abroad. He had been a pillar of strength to so many countries where he performed creditably well. He is a man who has won several awards including UN awards. When a party like the PDP makes such insinuations, it baffles me, and I think we must commend President Muhammedu Buhari, who appointed Idris IGP. Under his watch, he has brought sound, workable, credible reforms of the police.

He is pro-welfare. He ensures his men are properly taken care of. Recently, you saw the increment in the salary of the police. This may have been started by other IGPs, but he ensured that he brought that process to a conclusive end by getting the President to approve an increase in salary for his men. Idris does not sit down in the comfort of his office and push out orders. He leads his men from the front line. Those calling for his resignation over claims of partiality do not know who IGP Idris is because if they do, they would have known that this is a man who will never allow any of his men to be used to circumvent the will and wishes of Nigerians. Under his watch, we have had the conduct of elections which have been adjudged as credible by foreign observers. On the INEC Chairman, I have not seen any area where INEC has performed below expectation under the administration of President Buhari. I think such insinuations are largely due to the fear of where Nigerians have decided to pitch their tent in 2019. I think Nigerians should forget the PDP because they do not enjoy their support. Having gone through the era of, ‘stealing is not corruption’; nobody would want to return to that era. Don’t you think the call for IGP’s resignation over the repeated changes of Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa State is an issue? It is not the duty of any governor or political party by reason of the Police Act to decide how long a commissioner of police is to stay in a state. The IGP is the one in-charge of the operations of the police. The information available to the the IGP, is not to our knowledge. Don’t forget that the disadvantages and advantages of the police staying long in a place. If a police officer stays too long in a place, familiarity may be taken advantage of, and there is the danger of compromise which may throw up security risk. The IGP has necessary information and it is on the strength of such information that he relies since he owes it as a duty to Nigerians to pull out CPs who may no longer be able to carry out the policing of that state or those who have over stayed in such a place. The argument of some of these governors is that staying long will allow better policing of the terrain, but that is not enough because it is not the CP who goes after criminal elements. His own is to give directives to his men. Even when he leaves, his men are there to do the job on the field. The Police Act gives the IGP the powers to regulate the affairs of the police,