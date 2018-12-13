NBCC Targets Increased Membership in 2019

The Nigeria-British of Chambers and Commerce (NBCC) recently held its 41st Presidential dinner and awards in Lagos.

Welcoming guests to the event, the President, NBCC, Akin Olawore, expressed gratitude to guests and corporate members of the chambers for their consistent support throughout the year.

He stated that the event was a special occasion for the chamber as it was a platform for members within the Nigerian and British business communities to network.

He added: “The year 2018 has been an activity packed year for the chamber, as we have engaged in strategic partnerships and collaborations aimed at promoting business relationships between the Nigerian and British business communities whilst also adding value to our member partners which is the aim of the chamber.”

Olawore, stated that the chamber in its drive to add value to its members whilst providing opportunities to grow their businesses, has initiated plans through strategic collaborations which would prove beneficial for members within the information technology sector in the coming year.

Olawore intimated guests of the NBCC plaza, which is the proposed permanent site of the chamber, and tasked members and guests for continued support in making the project a reality.

The guest speaker and Chairman of the Channels Media Group, John Momoh, commended the chamber over its role in providing a platform for members to come together and speak about business innovation, while also promoting bilateral trade and new business models in the digital era.

He added, that with technology, there was the need for such platforms to bring together members within business communities to test knowledge for the growth of their businesses and the larger business communities for growth.

Momoh described the digital era as an amazing era for growth and development with opportunities for simplified affairs if exploited in resolving prevalent global issues as can be seen with digital platforms like Amazon and Facebook.

“The immersion of technology and innovation in the digital age could help save cost through effective and impactful ideas and would largely improve the standard of life and longevity of the people.

“We can survive in the digital age by prioritising the end users in innovating to meet their needs and giving them the satisfaction that they desire.

“To achieve this, we need to surround ourselves with digital energisers and be flexible and adaptive to new knowledge and above all, possess passion in all we do,” he added.