Group to Hold Prayer for Nigeria

By Oladipupo Awojobi

Legacy Initiative International has harped on the need for good governance and rapid development in the country.

Speaking through its coordiinator in the United Kingdom, Mr. Olawale Odutoye, the organisation revealed that it would pioneer a prayer programme for Nigeria in Abuja on December 14, 2018 involving Christians, Muslims and people of other religions.

Odutoye informed journalists at a recent interactive session at the organisation’s headquarters in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos that Legacy Initiative International, a brainchild of Chief Kenny Martins and other concerned Nigerians, was established to move Nigeria forward.

He revealed that Nigerians in the Diaspora would soon start voting and be voted for based on a court case that was won on the matter.

“Parts of our objective is to ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora participate in voting in the country. We have won a case on this in the court, but what remains is for it to be implemented.

“We have people that can influence the judgment in our organisation so that Nigerians in the Diaspora can vote and be voted for. It is a long term project,” he said.

He stated that the organisation introduced the idea of dividing electricity into generation, distribution and transmission.

Odutoye added that through the efforts of the patron of the organisation, Chief Kenny Martins, they were able to bring Christians together, adding that Nigerians needed to get involved or else they would be in the dark.

He explained that the organisation was apolitical and that they had members in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the country.

He stated that God spoke to people differently before they came together to form Legacy Initiative International.

Odutoye however, stated that the major challenge of the organisation had been mobilising people because of the misconception that they were being sponsored by a political party.

On the 2019 general elections, Odutoye stated that Nigerians in the Diaspora wanted a President that sees himself as a servant to the people, that is ready to listen to the needs and yearnings of the people.

Meanwhile, the organisation has partnered the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to organise a presidential debate involving some of the leading Presidential Candidates in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Martins added in the statement, which was made available to journalists, that CAN and Legacy, in continuation of their strategy to commit the country to the hands of God for a free and peaceful elections in 2019, will begin the election year with a National Day of Prayer at the International Christian Centre, Abuja on January 10, 2019.

The theme of the event, according to Martins is: “Taking Nigeria Back to God,” adding that the CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, will lead the prayers.