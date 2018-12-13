Foundation Takes Diabetes Awareness to Nigerians

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Founder, Wellness Patron, Mrs. Danielle Akpakwu has commenced campaign to dispel the myths and misconceptions about diabetes and best nutrition to manage it.

The one-day awareness and free test campaign held in Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme, ‘Diabetes Demystified’ was to clarify the myths around diabetes.

She said: “My aim is to help clear the fears surrounding diabetes and let people understand that there is a lot to learn. Conquering diabetes starts by gaining knowledge and the right information and the importance of nutrition in the management of diabetes.”

According to the founder, a lot of people think diabetes is a stigma and a curse, instead of viewing it from a place of strength.

She added: “My dad was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. My uncle, my brother-in-law and my husband were diagnosed with same.

“This sickness made my dad research into the role of food and nutrition in managing diabetes. He is alive, old and strong. I have become informed about cooking diabetes-friendly food.

Speaking also, an Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Ilerhunmwuwa Nosakhare, said Type 1 diabetes could be found in adults and children. He defined it as a chronic metabolic disorder that is characterised by hyperglycemia.

He said: “This is due to absolute insulin deficiency often from autoimmune destruction of the insulin a producing. Children are more predisposed to having this type of diabetes. Out of every three children, one will have Type one diabetes.”

The expert disclosed that statistic has risen from 108million to 422million in 2014, adding that the prevalence is rising rapidly in middle and low-income country like Nigeria.