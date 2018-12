Desarrollar Partners Firms on Real Estate Solutions

Desarrollar Limited, a lifestyle and leading real estate solutions company in Lagos, Nigeria has gone into partnership with Union Trustees Limited, First Bank Trustees Limited and Banwo & Ighodalo and The Lodt Legal Partners to improve real estate services and solutions.

The partnership which was signed in Lagos, recently, would unveil Nigeria’s most secure and institutionalised real estate trust consortium aimed at safeguarding the financial investments of Nigerians and Africans living abroad and in Nigeria.

According to the Lead Partner, Desarrollar Limited, Mr Ikemefuna Mordi, the trust framework includes Nigeria’s leading Trustees, legal firms and real estate firms which will work towards ensuring and providing real estate solutions.

Ikemefuna said: “Desarrollar and its partners have created an institutionalised safe-haven to protect Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora and those living on the African continent from fraud, deception and, sometimes, misplaced dependence on dishonest family-based relationships, through delivering full, seamless and stress-free lifestyle colutions to the Nigerian and African communities both at home and abroad.”

He explained that Desarrollar applies a premium standard of excellence to its residential development, commercial development and real estate acquisition services in Nigeria, the United States and the United Kingdom.