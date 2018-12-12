Oshiomhole Denies Attacking Buhari’s Wife on Social Media

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has denied making uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, on the social media.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, the APC chairman described the report credited to him as making uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady, as “false and mischievous.’’

“Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and misleading statement credited to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, against the person of the First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari, on the social media.

“We want to state that it is the handiwork of mischief makers. At no forum did the National Chairman made such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady,” he said.

The statement said that it is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.

The statement added, “Unfortunately for the PDP, all their efforts to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party have failed. As we speak, both the first lady, the National Chairman of the APC and other leaders of our party enjoy cordial relationship and working in unison to ensure that the PDP looters do not return to power.

“We urge the highly discerning people of our great country to disregard the misleading comment currently on the social media as it is not only fake but equally untrue.’’

Oshiomhole, who blamed the PDP for the report, said the party “has chosen to remain the lying party it has always been.”