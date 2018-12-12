Obi: APC’s Anti-corruption Crusade Ineffective

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the All Progressives Congress –led federal government is merely playing to the gallery in its fight against corruption.

He said fighting corruption requires much more than a public announcement, adding that Nigerians should consider the damaging effect of corruption and deal with it because it is not a rocket science.

The former Governor of Anambra State, who spoke yesterday during the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), National Unity Summit in Abuja, said the fight against corruption should be for every Nigerian for it to be effective and enduring.

Speaking on the topic: “The role of Youths in ensuring peaceful and credible elections in 2019”, Obi said:“It is important that everybody become part of those trying to stop it because it kills three things that try to make society work.

“It kills entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work. It is not about shouting about it, but dealing with it,” he said.

Earlier the National President YOWICAN, Pastor Nyeneime Andy, underscored the importance of conducting the 2019 elections that would enjoy the trust and confidence of Nigerians.

Andy said the starting point for the democratic process in any country is the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.

“It is for that reason that we pray for a credible elections as the heart beat of democracy, because it is through elections that citizens chose leaders who represent them and make decisions on their behalf,” he said.

As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, he urged politicians to stop using youths as political thugs but engage them in productive ventures and inculcate in them good habits and discipline to enable them be good ambassadors of the society.

In his remarks, the National president of the National Youth Wing Christian Council Of Nigeria ( YOWICCN), Mr. Abel Ogwuche, advised Nigerian youths to avoid being used as political thugs in the forthcoming 2019 general elections..