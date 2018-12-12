Nigeria’s Capital Importation Decreases to $2.85bn in Q3, Says NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria reduced to $2.855 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Nigeria Capital Importation (Q3 2018)’’ report released yesterday in Abuja.

According to the bureau, the figure represents a 48.21 per cent decrease compared to the second quarter and 31.12 per cent decrease compared to the third quarter of 2017.

It said the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 60.5 per cent ($1.723 billion) of the total capital importation.

“This was followed by other investment, which accounts for 21.07 per cent ($601.53 million) of the total capital import in the period under review.

“And then Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounts for 18.58 per cent ($530.63 million) of the total capital imported in the third quarter.