Monarch Promotions’  ‘Kings of the Ring’ Fights to Hold Dec 22

In what has been dubbed the anti-climax of boxing events of the year, Monarch Events and Promotions has lined up some mouth-watering bouts to cap 2018.

Amongst some of the fights scheduled to hold on December 22 at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos are three international title bouts and some national challenge contests

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday on the pending battles, a representative of Monarch Promotions, Emeka Onele announced that African Boxing Union Light Middleweight champion, Nigeria’s Suleiman Olagbade will take on Gyorgy Mizsel Jnr of Mexico in a 12-round WBO Africa Light Middleweight title clash.

In another international bout, King Davidson, a Nigerian based in Australia who is the WBF Africa middleweight champion will take on a yet-to-be-announced opponent, while Tony “Sugar” Salam, another WBF Africa Cruiserweight Champion from Nigeria will take on Ghana’s Kwesi Tutu in an eight round title bout.

Boxers from Britain, Australia, Mexico and UAE will also feature on the night put together by Monarch Events and Promotions.

CEO of Monarch Events Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams, who was represented by Onele at the unveiling of some of the boxers said after a successful staging of the BoxFest which held in April this year, the outfit was on the threshold of staging yet another groundbreaking boxing event.

He said, “this December, we bring to you Kings of the Ring, an unprecedented boxing event in Nigeria and Africa,” he noted of the bouts.

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr Rafiu Oladipo said the event was a leap in the fortunes of Nigerian boxing, calling on all Nigerians to join hands with the board in promoting the sport. “I want to appeal to all, especially, the sporting media to help in the promotion of Nigerian boxing.”

Remi Aboderin, Scribe of the NBB of C who.is also the President of the West African Boxing Union (WABU) described the fights as another avenue for Nigerian prized fighters to earn good money.