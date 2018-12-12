Heritage Bank Promotes Culture

Heritage Bank Plcing services provider; has partnered with Folio Group, owners of Daily Times, the organizers of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant to host the 42nd edition of the contest.

Speaking at the grand finale of the contest in Lagos, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Head of Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank said the bank stands with anything that has to do with culture, adding that the bank is at the fore front of ensuring that it promotes and pushes the Nigerian heritage.

Ibidapo who commended the organisers and the contestants added that the bank would continue to support the contestants and the winner in their various dreams post the event.

Miss Chidinma Leilani Aaron emerged as the 42nd Miss Nigeria from the South East Zone at the keenly contested beauty pageant at the high brow Eko Hotel in Lagos, beating other 17 contestants that were unveiled at the grand finale.

Miss Aaron is a graduate of Business Administration from Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State and is the best graduating student in human resources among her set of enterprise students. She is an entrepreneur, business administrator and a chef and is currently undergoing her National Youth Service at Blencc Solutions Limited, Abuja.

She is also an associate member of IPO-CRM as well as a certified COMPTIA Project Management and a Customer Relationship Management.

The new Miss Nigeria has worked with top brands in television, fashion, hospitality and food industry as a presenter, model, actress and management staff. She has also served as the pioneer female president of the National Association of Business and Management Students of Lead City University chapter.