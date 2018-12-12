Greensprings School Offers Scholarship Opportunities to Prospective Students  

In a bid to provide quality education for students across Nigeria, Greensprings School has announced its annual scholarship examination for entry into year seven and the post-secondary International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for 2019- 2020 sessions.

The school will offer scholarships to candidates who perform exceptionally well in the 2019 examination into year seven and IB Diploma Programme (sixth form).

The scholarship examination would hold in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos on Saturday December 15, 2018 at 9:00am.

According to the Executive Director, Mrs. Lai Koiki, “Greensprings School prides itself in its achievements and the scholarship examination is a way to support excellence by providing scholars a platform to experience well-rounded education.

“Over the last couple of years, Greensprings School has shown tremendous growth in its educational services to students and parents. This year, five students from Greensprings School were honoured at the British Council where they received the Cambridge- outstanding learner awards.

She said the awards include Top in Country for Arts and Design, Top in Country for Drama, Top in Country for Accounting, Top in Country for Global Perspectives and Top in Country for Literature (English).

“Last year, six Greensprings students also received the Cambridge – outstanding learner awards from the British Council. In that list was Honour Olatunji, who emerged top in the world for Mathematics in the Cambridge IGCSE.”

The executive director said the school is consistently redefining education in Africa and strongly believes that every child deserves a well-rounded education. “Children require a solid foundation to become global citizens to enable them contribute immensely to their communities. The scholarship programme will give students the opportunity to build up skills they can draw from for the rest of their lives.

“In partnership with Thinking School International, Greensprings is authorised as the principal Thinking School in Nigeria, deliberately training 21st century learners in ‘thinking skills’ which is needed for helping students to build up their meta-cognition and growth-mindset capacity to the highest capacity.”

She added that majority of the graduates of the school are accepted by top universities in Europe, North America, Asia, America and Nigeria, as well as other parts of Africa. “Every year, a high number of Greensprings students are awarded scholarships at some of the world’s top universities.

“Greensprings runs a British curriculum and offers a wide range of subjects such as Accounting, Additional Mathematics, Art and Design, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Drama, Economics, English Language, French, Geography, History, Information and Communication Technology, Literature in English, Mathematics, Physical Education, Physics, Global Perspectives and Spanish etc.”