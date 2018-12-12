Access Bank Presents Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST)

Access Bank Plc has disclosed plan to introduce to the African entertainment and lifestyle scene, a highly entertaining fusion of music, art, film and fashion known as ‘Born in Africa Festival’ (BAFEST).

Designed uniquely to retell the African story globally and better connect the world to Africa, BAFEST is set to hold on December 16th, 2018.

The bank explained that the initiative was part of its drive to constantly push new boundaries.

A statement from the bank explained that the Born in Africa Festival would be a celebration of the unparalleled dynamism of the true African spirit, birthed from a need to tell the true African story in all its glory.

It is going to be a full day’s event where Africa’s finest creatives would showcase their talents to the world.

Speaking about BAFEST 2018, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank, Amaechi Okobi said: “Access Bank is delighted to present Born in Africa Festival and we are excited about the interesting line up of African stars and creatives that would be performing and showcasing.

“For Access Bank, this is yet another opportunity to continue to give voice and credence to richness of African creativity and talent. As seen with our partnership with events like Art X, we are happy to provide a platform for the world to access African culture through music, fashion, art and film.”

The event would take in Lagos and would features notable music stars such as Awilo, Sho Madjozi, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Olamide, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, D’banj and lots more.

Venue opens at 9am with the Fashion, Art and Film Park, where various artists and fashion designers such as David Tlale and Tiffany Amber would exhibit their works, while some of Africa’s finest Filmmakers would host movie screenings.

“A music concert will close off the day’s activities, starting at 6pm,” the bank added.