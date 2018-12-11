Supersand Eagles Just One Victory Away from World Cup Ticket

Nigeria’s beach soccer national team, Supersand Eagles, is again on the threshold of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, after a 4-2 defeat of debutants Tanzania yesterday at the on-going CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Veteran Abu Azeez, who opened his goals tally for the tournament with a brace against Libya on Sunday, scored one of Nigeria’s four goals to take his tournament tally to three – same as Emeka Ogbonna.

Another Nigerian player, Taiwo Adams, who netted twice against Senegal on the opening day, also has three goals, after he scored one against the Tanzanians on Monday.

Emmanuel Ohwoferia netted one against Libya on Sunday and made another against the Tanzanians to take his tally to two, while Tyson Ojukwu opened his tournament goals account with one against the Tanzanians.

In other matches on Monday, hosts Egypt defeated 2015 champions Madagascar 4-2 while Morocco edged Cote d’Ivoire 5-4.

The other semi finalists would be known this afternoon as Egypt clash with Cote d’Ivoire and Madagascar are up against Morocco. Senegal, who edged Nigeria on penalties following a 4-4 draw after regulation and extra time on Saturday, whipped Tanzania 12-2 on Sunday, but must avoid defeat against Libya, 5-3 winners over Tanzania, today to reach the last four.

Victory in their semi final match on Wednesday will see the Supersand Eagles pick a ticket to the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup holding in Paraguay, as the two finalists at the on-going championship will be eligible.

Nigeria came close to reaching the semi finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup seven years ago, before they lost to Brazil in extra time in Ravenna, Italy.