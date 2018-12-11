PDP Not Superior to Judiciary, Kashamu Insists

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Embattled Ogun East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator, Prince Buruji Kashamu, has declared that no party supremacy can stop his governorship ambition in the 2019 general election except the judiciary, the last hope of the common man.

Speaking at the formal presentation of his governorship flag, 26 state House of Assembly and National Assembly at Omo Ilu Foundation House in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, yesterday, Kashamu said the Adebayo Dayo-led executives is the authentic and legally recognised PDP structure in the state.

According to him, “The people have spoken; the courts have affirmed it and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has complied.

“Truly, the party is supreme. But, it is not superior to the judiciary.

“Party structure is not supreme to the judiciary. Parry supremacy is not a licence for executive lawlessness. People can’t continue to act in contempt of the teeming members, leaders and elders of the party and the courts all in the name of ‘party supremacy’.

The national leadership of the party led by its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, last weekend in Abuja presented the party’s governorship flag to Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, the incumbent Remo North/Sagamu/Ikenne federal constituency lawmaker.

However, Kashamu pledged to touch the lives of the people of the state if elected into office.

He said his aspiration would allow him yet another opportunity to continue to touch lives in diverse ways and on a bigger plan.

“Since government is a continuum, I believe we would continue from where the current government stops, and together, we would take our dear state to greater heights.

“Politics is a game of chess; full of intrigues and ups and downs, but the mammoth crowd you have seen here says it all. We would not be distracted. We are focused on our mission of taking Ogun State to greater heights.”

“I am a grassroots politician, a proud Ijebu man and a good citizen of Ogun State who is loved by the people,” he said.

Also, in his own goodwill message, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Southwest, Alhaji Shuaib Ogundokun, urged members and supporters of the party in the state not to allow the crisis that has rocked the Osun and Ekiti States chapters to spread and take its toll on them.

He said what the party needs in Ogun State is patience and peace process before it could have its ways ahead of the 2019 general election.