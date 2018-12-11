Magu: Anti-Corruption Fight is not to Witch-hunt Nigerians

Sunday Okobi and Ugo Aliogo

The Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has advised Nigerians not to listen to some sections of the public which habour the feeling that the anti-corruption fight is a witchhunt carried out by the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari to fight those described as perceived enemies of the government.

Magu, who disclosed this week at the 2nd Induction Ceremony of the Compliance Institute Nigeria with the theme: ‘Implementation of Beneficial Ownership Disclosure in Nigeria’, noted that there is no hiding place for looters, and that Nigerians should take the anti-crime fight seriously.

According to him, “We should not listen to those who say the anti-corruption fight is a witchhunt. You cannot be invited to the EFCC if you don’t have an offence committed somewhere. Anybody you see in the EFCC has committed an offence. We have not even come out with details, when we come out with details, you will be shocked. All Nigerians should join the anti-corruption fight. We want to save the future of this country.”

He also the commission would collaborate with the Institute in the anti-corruption fight, adding that as part of the partnership, the commission would bring onboard 170 “corruption hunters” to join their campaign.

Magu further stated that the commission remains fully committed in the fight against corruption, noting that they would ensure to carry everyone along especially those who are involved in financial crimes, “we need the compliance institute as a party.”

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the Compliance Institute, Mr. Pattison Boleigha, said this year’s event is yet another giant stride towards actualising the country’s effort to stem the scourge of corruption, defeat terrorism and instill discipline and a culture of compliance in the country.

He also noted that a total of 151 members have successfully qualified for the award of the institute’s compliance professional qualification in examinations conducted in 2018.

Boleigha added they inducted 11 associate, compliance institute, Nigeria (ACIN) who applied and got exemptions as compliance practitioners with the requisite qualifications and experience and 19 honorary fellowships of fellow, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (FCIN) certifications were awarded.

Continuing, Magu added: “We collaborate with the CIN and they work with us as well. I am here because I want to bring in about 170 corruption hunters into the EFCC who are going to partner with us. There would be no hiding place for the looters, they cannot move anywhere. Nigerians should take the anti-corruption fight very serious and make it personal. It is about this country. Nigerians should not leave the fight to the administration alone. It is our responsibility and mandate.”