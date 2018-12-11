Golf: Emefiele Commends Winners of CBN Governor’s Cup

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has commended Mr. Ugochukwu Chigborogu and others for brushing aside all oppositions to emerge champions of the 2018 edition of the annual CBN Governor’s Golf Cup held at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Maitama, Abuja last Saturday.

Chigborogu who had a Handicap of 26.5 before the one-day tournament, grossed 91 and 65 to beat the rest of the over 200 golfers drawn from across the country. He stepped up to a new handicap of 23.5.

Bello O. won the men’s Division 1(handicap 0-10) category with a gross net of 79 and 70 beating A. Chigbo and S.M. Bello to the second and third positions respectively. The division 2 (handicap11-19) title went to S. Ndifon who beat the duo of S. Mahbubani and Saeed to claim the title with 83 and 68 gross net.

The men’s Division 3 (handicap 19-28) was won by A Emezozo who played a gross of 91 and 70 nets to edge out B.C. Son and G. Udjor, respectively.

The lady golfers were not left out as Grace Ihonvbere had a gross net of 86 and carded 75 in the ladies (handicap 0-20) to emerge victorious while N. Abubakar won the ladies division 2 (handicap 21-36) title.

The ladies veteran category was won by J. Barber with a gross net of 98 and 69 ahead of J Acholonu who had 107 and 78 gross nets.

Sanusi Abdullahi won the men’s (staff) Longest Drive in the auxiliary division while Grace Ihonvbere claimed that of women.

Other winners include, E, Chioba for men’s Longest Drive; M. Edozie, who won the ladies Nearest to Pin and Edward Mark clinched the men’s Nearest to Pin prize.

Excited on the outcome of the hitch free event, the CBN Governor, Mr. Emefiele, who was represented by Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, thanked the golfers for contributing to the success of this year’s championship.

He pledged the bank’s continued support to the IBB International Golf and Country Club so as to ensure the sponsorship of the tournament is sustained.

He added that CBN in collaboration with the club would work out mechanism to allow more golfers to pitch up for the exercise starting from 2019.

Mr. Emefiele restated CBN’s commitment to always ensure the wellbeing of Nigerians by engaging in policies and programmes such as the restructure of the FOREX market to curb importation of items that can be produced locally.

He added that the CBN will continue the success recorded under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for the country to sustain food sufficiency and security.