Glo Named among Top 50 Brands

Glo Yakata, the tariff plan of Globacom, was recently adjudged the ‘Most Innovative Product of the Year” just as the telco was recognised as the “Third Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria,” at the 2018 Top 50 Brands/IamBrandNigeria Awards ceremony.

At the ceremony held in Lagos, Globacom and the Glo Yakata tariff plan got the awards after an assessment of the country’s strong brands by the organisers, using their proprietary tool, Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index.

Glo Yakata is a prepaid plan which gives Globacom’s existing and new customers bonuses every time they recharge.

The free bonus could amount to a total value of N2,200 for a N100 recharge, which gives a minimum of N500 to call all networks plus up to 6GB of data.

The organisers noted that Globacom had rolled out a series of innovative products and services in the course of the year, noting that Glo Yakata has been particularly outstanding in terms of the value it adds to the company’s subscribers.

Globacom was the cynosures of all eyes as the award was presented to top officials of the company in front of marketing communications and branding experts from all over the country by Bunmi Oke, a former President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN).

Globacom said in a statement that it was committed to driving innovation in the telecommunications industry in the country. It also stated that the company would not cease to delight its teeming subscribers with products and services that add value to their lives.