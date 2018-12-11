Bristow Donates Two Blocks of Classrooms, Solar Boreholes to NIS

Bennett Oghifo

Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Ltd. has donated two classrooms blocks and two solar-powered boreholes to the Nigeria immigration service as parts of its corporate social responsibility.

The company has also revealed that it will soon unveil similar projects at NIS training school in Ahoda River State in due course, with a view to guaranteeing good learning environment for the nation’s Immigration Officers whom it said deserves a very conducive training environment.

Disclosing this during the official commissioning, last week, Managing Director of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Ltd., Captain Oladapo Oyeleke said the projects are strategically conceived to enhance quality of training for efficient service delivery by the Nigeria Immigration Service whom he observed are key to the nation’s development efforts.

Specifically, Captain Oyeleke said Bristow’s intention for embanking on the projects is in line with the organisation’sbelief and commitment to professionalism through sustained capacity development.

Besides, he said it is the vision of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria to replicate global standard centres across Nigeria Immigration Training Schools as parts of our corporate social responsibility.

According to him, the face of Nigeria Immigration is so conspicuous. They are the last face on your way out of the country and the first face on your way into the country on arrival. So, it is important that Immigration staff acquires quality training equal to global standard in a conducive environment.For us at Bristow Helicopters, we consider the donation of the classrooms has a way of enhancing our goals that is training intellectuals and bringing out the best in our Immigration Officers.

We are extending the core value across the training schools of Nigeria Immigration as part of our community relations projects” Oyeleke explained.

Responding on behalf of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Muhammed Babandede commended Bristow Helicopters supports while appealing to other corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture. The Comptroller-General revealed that the service under his leadership has enhanced both human and capital development for efficient service delivery and results achievements.

Specifically, he disclosed that no fewer than 651 cadets are currently undergoing 6-months training programme at the NIS facility in Kano, a figure which he said is the highest in the history of NIS.