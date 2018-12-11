Accord Party Candidate Urges Nigerians to Reject Buhari, Atiku

Peter Uzoho

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Mr. Isaac Babatunde Ositelu, has said he would make Nigeria the “food hub of the West African sub-region” during his tenure as the president of the country, and urged voters to reject President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.

Ositelu made the declaration in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos.

He urged the electorate to reject the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Alhaji AtikuAbubakar and Muhammadu Buhari, respectively, to enable Nigeria “come out of the present state of despair in its socio-political and economic travesty.”

He accused the two major contenders for the presidential race of being “part of the grand designs that led to the current misery and hopelessness in the country.”

He assured that Nigeria would not only be self-sufficient in food production for local consumptions, but would also embark on export of food crops to countries in the sub-region.

According to him, Nigeria was blessed with very resourceful and enterprising population, excellent weather and expansive land area good enough for large scale food productions.

He also added that the tertiary institutions, particularly the Universities of Agriculture, relevant stakeholders in the agricultural value chain as well as financial institutions would be networked to form a coalition of support system in the sector.

He stressed that with the resources available in the country, hunger ought not to be a feature of the nation’s socio-economic make up, adding that the visionary plan of Accord Party was to have hunger banished from the land by guaranteeing at least two square meals for every citizen of Nigeria.

Ositelu,also said that the economic blueprint of his party would focus on empowerment for the energetic and youthful population of Nigeria.

According to him, the Accord Party led government will create clusters of micro economic centres across the six geo-political zones of the country, explaining that his government would identify niche business opportunities and vocation in each of the geo-political zones and provide the needed funding for trainings and skills development that would lead to the teeming youths becoming employable, employer of labour and generating economic activities that support GDP growth.

The Accord Party Presidential hopeful pointed out that solving the humongous economic challenges facing the nation does not require rocket science, adding that by adopting the backward integration economic policy, he could reverse the trending rural-urban migration currently plaguing the nation.