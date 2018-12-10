Trophy Lager Rewards Consumers

Trophy Lager, from the stable of International Breweries Plc, recently organised a three-day beer carnival to celebrate the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III’s 80th birthday in Oyo with pomp, music, fun and prizes.

The event, which provided an exciting and culturally appealing experience for consumers, also saw the brand reward winners in its ongoing national consumer promo, tagged ‘Honourable Millionaires Promo,’ which was instituted to celebrate Trophy Lager’s 40 years of facilitating goodwill and celebration for Nigerians.

A statement explained that consumers had a great time as they were thrilled to comedy, drama and musical performances from top artistes

Speaking on the rationale for the initiative, Consumer Connections Manager, IB Plc, Jumoke Okikiolu, noted that the celebrations are two-fold.

“On one hand, our decision to celebrate with Kabiyesi is very much aligned with our brand values as he is a personage who stands tall in the promotion of Yoruba socio-cultural values of honour, integrity and quality service.

“Also, this fiesta has afforded us the opportunity to celebrate and reward our highly esteemed honourable men and women, who have stood with the Trophy brand for 40 years, for their support and loyalty, in a unique and fun way,” Okikiolu said.