INEC Does Not Sell or Buy Votes, Says Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, has said that the electoral body neither sells nor buys votes during elections in the country.

Yakubu, who spoke on Monday at a one-day public hearing on ‘Vote Buying and Improving Electoral Processes in Nigeria’ organised by National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC, stated that the Commission only ensures that credible free and fair elections are conducted across the country.

According to him, the electoral body has not gone outside its constitutional mandate “which does not include vote selling and buying”.

The INEC boss also expressed the readiness of INEC to tackle the issue of vote buying and selling during the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

Said he, “I want to assure that INEC is strategising on how to tackle the issue of vote buying and selling by politicians during the general elections.”

