Christmas: Enugu Announces Free Ride for Indigenes

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has announced free transportation for indigenes of the state living in other parts of the country, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Announcing the welfare package, the Managing Director, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, stated that the gesture was “in the spirit of Christmas” and “in keeping with the tradition of this administration to cater for the needs of the people and give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy”.

Mr. Itanyi added that the decision was also borne out of Gov. Ugwuany’s magnanimity and his passion for the wellbeing of the masses, especially the lowly and less privileged.

The Managing Director explained that the free transportation exercise will commence on December 20, and will be carried out in states of the federation that are far from the state, such as, Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Sokoto, Jalingo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, among others.

He stated that the beneficiaries must be those who are duly registered with the Enugu State Town Union in their respective states of residence, disclosing that the establishment is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.

Mr. Itanyi further disclosed that the returnees on arrival to the state will be formally received by state government delegation at the former main depot of ENTRACO, adjacent to the state headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu.

He reiterated the resolve of the state government to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in the exercise, pointing out that it will not be business as usual as “we are going to bring back Enugu State indigenes in body and not ghost indigenes”.

According to him, “nothing will be hidden during the exercise. The leaders of the Enugu State Town Union in the respective states have been mobilised to ensure that our people benefit from this outstanding welfare scheme, which the state government has extended to the people of the state.

“We, therefore, sincerely thank our humble and amiable governor for this gesture, which has once again demonstrated his love, care and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”.