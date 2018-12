By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are presently holding a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Amosun, whose preferred candidate for the governorship election in his state, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, recently defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), arrived at the villa at about 12:30pm and headed straight to the president’s office for the meeting.