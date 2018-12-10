APC’s Campaign Will be Based on Achievements, Says Spokesman

• Unveils campaign council soon

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that achievements and track records will form the yardstick for seeking the mandate of the people in the 2019 general elections

The party said it expected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to kick-start its zonal campaign on apologetic note over past misrule in the last 16 years.

On the issue of the composition of its National Campaign Council, the party said it would soon make it public and also unveil the campaign itinerary of the presidential candidate.

APC also said another issue that will form the key plank of its campaign messages will be the personality of the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru, said his party expected PDP leaders to visit all the zones and apologise instead if jumping into rally.

“What we expect the PDP to do in this rally is to go to the zones and apologise profusely – demonstrate remorsefulness, which they have failed to do. And they keep going to those zones for rally to insult people,” he said.

When asked why his party is yet to constitute National Campaign Council, Onilu said: “Well, we don’t have any problem at all and we are very okay. Because campaign rally as you may know is just one aspect of it. There are many other platforms to engage with the people. Rally, is just one.

“When we go out for campaign, we will be doing two things because this campaign for APC is about two issues. Character of persons who have come forward to say they want to rule us. We are going to bring character into focus, he said.

Speaking on the candidate of the PDP, the spokesman of the ruling party stated that his party won’t go too far looking “for who will review his past record in government.”

According to Onilu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the best person to review the character of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

“And he copiously did that in his book already and we will bring that into focus. And we have evidence to that and we must bring that to focus. And we must continue to thank President Obasanjo for being so patriotic to have alerted the country to the danger inherent in bringing somebody like former Vice President Atiku close to Nigeria’s assets and resources.

“The second leg of our campaign, will be stewardship. “We have been in government for three and half years. We are going to give stewardship. For every kilometer of road that we have done is a reminder to the systemic years of waste under the previous governments,” he said

The APC Spokesman alleged that 13.5 million pupils were out of school under the PDP administration.

“So, the campaign will be able stewardship and what we have use three and half years to do – all the abandoned projects that we have fixed.

“Check our GDP, it is no longer a mono product economy. It is now an economy that you have contribution from Agriculture and from solid minerals, making solid impact in our GDP. That is diversification. “And all this by the time we bring them to bear and Nigerians are going to move by this December for Christmas and the new year,” he explained.