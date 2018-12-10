‘AIM Focused on Accelerating Growth Across Africa, India, Middle East’

By Ugo Aliogo

The Partner and Advisory, Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) EY, Hennie Human, has said the initiative is focused on accelerating growth across Africa, India and Middle East.

Human noted that the firm was also considering how to improve profitability across these three markets.

Human, who disclosed this in Lagos, during a recent media parley, noted that two years ago, the firm started reviewing its businesses across Africa, India and the Middle East market and identified that the real drivers exist specially from a client perspective.

He also stated that due to their clients’ need for a seamless integrated service in the emerging markets; they started with the integration of the advisory businesses across Africa, India and Middle East, saying “this has pulled together more than 7,000 consultants across these three areas.”

Human, who revealed that the firm has the largest emerging market consultancy in the world through the integrated vehicle, noted that some of the key reasons for the integration of AIM was to look at how to accelerate growth across all three markets of Africa, India and the Middle East.

According to him, they are also looking at how to improve profitability of delivery across these three markets.

According to him: “We are also looking at leveraging investments and making sure that we get the most from our investment from these markets. An important driver was to increase resilience at any point in time for any of our markets because there are different cycles.

“We have an incredible amount of intellectual property across these three markets. Like what happens in business, it is not integrated, the intellectual states local.

“This AIM integration vehicle gives the opportunity to utilise the intellectual property that gets created in a Nigeria market, Egypt or the India market. What it also gives us a vehicle to assess very specific skills across the different markets.

“It gives us the ability to utilise very specific skills in the different needs that our clients have by pulling more 7,000 people across these three geographical regions.

“What we have found is that our needs and our client needs are becoming more specific, as our advice to them goes deeper into the different sectors that gives us the ability to put the right person at the right place; to make sure we optimise the value to our clients.”