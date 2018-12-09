WAFU U20 Cup: Flying Eagles Tackle Niger

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will today begin their campaign in the WAFU U20 Cup Tournament in Lome, Togo as they square up against the Junior Mena of Niger Republic.

The Nigerien side on Friday shocked the Black Satellites of Ghana 1-0 in the opening match of Group B to send warning signals to seven –time African champions Nigeria.

Hosts Togo head Group A that also has Burkina Faso, Senegal and Mali, but the withdrawal of Benin Republic depleted Nigeria’s Group B.

After playing Niger today, the Eagles will have to wait until Wednesday for their next match, which is a potentially –explosive encounter against arch rivals Ghana.

Head Coach Paul Aigbogun said yesterday that the clash with Niger Republic at the Stade Municipal will be approached with all the seriousness it deserves.

“The fact that Niger Republic defeated Ghana is a message for us. No team can be under-rated these days. We will take the game as a battle and ensure we come out victorious. The Flying Eagles are seven –time champions of Africa; it is a pedigree that we intend to sustain.”

In last Thursday’s opening matches, hosts Togo lost 0-1 to Mali and Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 2-0.