Ume-Ezeoke: Buhari Group Consolidating in Six Geopolitical Zones

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Deputy National Coordinator South, of ‘I Stand With Buhari Movement’ (ISWB), Hon. Chineme Edwin Ume-Ezeoke has disclosed that the movement is consolidating and widening its spread to ensure a landslide victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election in 2019.

Ume-Ezeoke, who expressed optimism regarding the victory of Buhari based on his outstanding performance in the last three years, said Nigerian youths deserve better places in leadership and should be given the right tools to build their capacities so as to contribute to national development.

The former Special Adviser to late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua told journalists that Nigeria is gradually returning to greatness as the current administration has committed itself to deal with those vices that had over time crippled socio-economic advancement of the country.

Speaking on the Movement’s approach to create more awareness across the major zones in the country, he said the strategy is purely issues-based and devoid of propaganda as the various achievements of the present administration can be felt at all levels.

“Our approach is based on facts and it is important we make the people see the truth that corruption had been the bane of development and this is what Buhari administration prides itself on by courageously fighting the monster. We have to educate our people that there is danger in voting those who do not have the boldness to deliver Nigeria from clutches of bad governance”, he stated.

“The Movement has been in the forefront of grassroots-oriented sensitisation, mobilisation and empowerment of Nigerian youths across all the geo-political zones for greater nation building.

“From inception the vision has always been to stand as a backbone to ensure adequate support for this administration through the propagation of the mission and vision of president Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria by ensuring that everyone remains actively engaged in defending the core ideals of Buharism which includes standing for honour and integrity in all we do.”

Ume-Ezeoke said Nigeria cannot afford to slide into under-development again and added that voter education is imperative to ensure that voters are not hoodwinked by unrealistic electoral promises.

He recalled that “over the past three years this administration has undoubtedly shown that they mean well for the future of Nigeria through the huge investments so far made in developing infrastructure and youth empowerment, coupled with the determined onslaught against corruption which has seen us regain our respect among the comity of nations.”

Nigeria, he noted, “has never had it this good after decades of impunity and outright looting of our commonwealth and it can only get better from here and it is also our mandate as a group to ensure that vigilance is kept so that absolutely nothing can bring back these thieves to power in Nigeria.”

He said the Movement has taken steps to consolidate its youth mobilisation and voter education by inaugurating 774 local government coordinators for all the local government councils in Nigeria, with the aim to take the message of Buharism into every home in Nigeria and to raise a new generation of patriotic Nigerians from the grassroots.

“These coordinators have likewise inaugurated coordinators for the various wards and polling units in their local government councils and with the established networks we are working to ensure that 2019 general elections is a resounding victory for president Buhari and APC”, Ume-Ezeoke added.

He said “it is in pursuit of these ideals that the Movement is constantly expanding its fellowship base and enlightening volunteers on the essence for Nigerians to see leadership continuity as a tool for consolidating the gains in the fight against corruption”; a programme it also wishes to replicate across the major zones and cities in Nigeria.

Ume-Ezeoke said, under the chairmanship of Sir Mike Okiro, a respected elder Statesman, the Movement is properly guided to deliver on its mandate of ensuring re-election of president Buhari.