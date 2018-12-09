Confusion as FG, Oil Marketers Differ on Subsidy Payment

Meanwhile, the federal government has said that it would consider the planned strike by oil marketers over unpaid subsidy claims as an economic sabotage should they go ahead with it. It said unlike in 2017, when the scarcity of petrol was experienced around the country, it was not ready to tolerate a repeat of the situation this time around. The Managing Director of the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr. Umar Ajiya, stated this at the weekend in Abuja after a meeting of officials of the NNPC with oil marketers. Ajiya warned that the government would not tolerate any attempt by any individual or group to disrupt the distribution of petroleum products during the Yuletide. He said: “All IPMAN and major marketers, as well as all NNPC retail sites would continue to work throughout the period, 24 hours and seven days in a week. In addition to that, there is a commitment from the NNPC, the majors and the unions to ensure that all their workers participate in the distribution of petroleum products throughout this festive period. “Therefore, a repeat of the 2017 situation is what we are prepared to avert, because government, this time around, would not tolerate from anybody, whether single or group, the issue of petroleum products scarcity, as it happened last year, because that would be termed as economic sabotage.” Similarly, oil workers under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) stated that they were interested in the disagreement and wanted the government and marketers to quickly resolve the issue before it plunges the country into another round of crisis. Speaking on behalf of the oil workers, the National President of PENGASSAN, Mr. Francis Johnson, said the association had intervened in the crisis to protect the interest of its members, as well as that of the country. According to him, “PENGASSAN, as one of the major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, we are concerned. We are also looking at it that the year is coming to an end; they are also talking about 2019 politics and elections. We do not want to do anything to overheat the polity and make Nigerians go through a lot of stress. “For us, we have said, and we are aware that there have been series of meeting to resolve the issue. We stand by that; and we appeal to both government and the oil marketers to look at the larger interest of Nigeria and do what is needful for Nigeria to grow from strength to strength.” Johnson further said: “I believe in the commitment and sincerity of both parties to reach an amicable solution to the issue. I believe that both parties would allow the larger interest of Nigeria to supersede. I advise them to fast track every proceess to resolve this issue and make sure they keep to the terms of agreement reached.” Johnson equally cautioned members of the association against joining any strike not called by its leadership. He explained: “For us, our members should note that until they hear from the association and NUPENG, everybody should continue to do their work. They must be at their duty post, doing their allocated hours of work and do the needful as required from them. “I also believe that both marketers, the NNPC and others would resolve the issue. Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG would also ensure that tankers are working. Our members at PPPRA, PEF, PPMC, DPR would be on duty. They would always listen to hear from us. If anybody goes against our directive, there are consequences; there are procedures for sanctions.” Similarly, the National President of NUPENG, Mr. William Akporeha, assured Nigerians that there would be an unhindered distribution of petroleum products during the Yuletide, and that all its members would not be embarking on any strike. He said: “This regime of NUPENG believes in dialogue. Until we are pushed to the wall, we do not take strike as the first option. So far, between now and December ending, I can assure Nigerians that there won’t be shortage of petroleum products in our streets. “We agreed that the oil marketers have legitimate claims and demands. However, we are also happy too that the federal government is at this moment engaging them on how to resolve all the issues at stake.”