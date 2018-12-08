Vogue Pay Shines at World Quality Award

Leading financial technology company,VoguePay has won the global leading premium online payment solution provider of the year award, at the World Quality Day, 2018.

The award, under the auspices of the World Quality Alliance and Chartered Institute of Quality, United Kingdom, celebrates organisations that places due importance to global quality standards.

According to the organisers, the global quality excellence awards recognised individuals and brands that have excelled in quality management, and create awareness on the impact of quality on national economic growth.

It is a memorable recognition for a company that combines European banking best practices with local financial frameworks.

Receiving the award, Co-founder and Chief operations officer of VoguePay, Mr Quam Ojikutu expressed satisfaction in the recognition and also reiterated the company’s commitment to quality and excellence.

He noted that the award came on the heels of several other industry recognitions for VoguePay, the latest being the ‘most innovative online payment platform of the year 2018’ at Finance, Mobile and Entertainment Summit, FMES organised by TechTV communication.

In 2014, VoguePay became one of the first payment aggregators in Nigeria to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards,IFRS, and other financial best practises, including the recent GDPR data protection framework.

Co-founder and Chief legal officer of the firm, Geoffrey Weli-Wosu, added that as part of the company’s record in compliance and advocacy, It recently partnered with INTERPOL and also volunteered to be part of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s fraud committee among several other advocacy initiatives.

“The central bank of Bahrain has recently approved the company to participate in its highly regulated programme designed for global fintech and banking-focused institutions upon satisfactory assessment. With this approval VoguePay will commence operations in Bahrain in addition to its network of offices in Nigeria, United Kingdom and Estonia,” he said.