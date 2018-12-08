Plateau LG Polls: APC, PLASIEC Counsels’ Unpreparedness Stall Tribunal

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The first sitting of the Plateau State Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal was on Friday stalled in Jos due to unpreparedness of Counsels to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).

A total of 14 out of more than 70 petitions filed by different political parties were listed on Friday for pre-hearing by the Tribunal headed by Justice Jovita Binjim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed more than 68 petitions to challenge the APC candidates who were all declared winners during the October 10 council poll

At the commencement of the trial on Friday, Counsel to the PDP, Mr. P.D Mark told the Tribunal that the petitioners had filed all their responses in readiness for the trial and urged the court to proceed with the cases. But Counsel to the APC, Mr. Mermu Victor Pwul objected, saying that he was not prepared for the commencement of the trial.

He said the seven–day period allowed by law to file his answers to the petitions was yet to elapse. He urged the Tribunal to adjourn the trial to enable him prepare adequately

Counsel to PLASIEC, Mr. P.A Akubo (SAN) who also objected to the commencement of the cases on the grounds of unpreparedness requested for more time to enable them file all processes.

After listening to the Counsels, the Tribunal Chairman adjourned the matter till December 11 for commencement of the pre-trial