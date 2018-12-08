Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award Celebrates Inspirational Innovators

The Executive Director of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Mr. Joshua Uwabor, has hailed Nigerian entrepreneurs for their enormous contributions towards building economic growth and development, especially in the MSMEs.

Uwabor disclosed this at the 5th edition of Nigeria’s business event, the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, themed ‘Driving Economic Growth and Diversification through MSMEs’ held at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

According to him, “Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is not just only to celebrate them but also to spur entrepreneurs to do more and accelerate economic recovery and stability.”

The event organised in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Nigeria, celebrated winners from the banking sector, real estate and the entertainment sector.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of the Corporate Social Responsibility Award of the Year in the banking sector to Keystone Bank and received by the Executive Director of the bank, Corporate Banking and South, Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya.

Group Managing Director (GMD), Nedamoaks, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, was honoured as the Entrepreneur of the Year.

Another recipient at the event was the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kiki Osinbajo, who was decorated as the Most Promising Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is the number one platform that identifies, celebrates and honour Nigerian entrepreneurs who have made a difference and are an inspiration to others. The event is an initiative of Emagez Solutions and endorsed by Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Other recipients include Laundry King as Most Outstanding Laundry Organisation of the Year, Victoria Crest Homes Ltd. as Most Reliable Real Estate Organisation of the Year, Aiteo Group as Organisation Making a Difference in Nigeria, CCC International Engineering Nigeria Ltd. as Organisation Making a Difference (Construction), Dantata Town Developers Limited as Most Enterprising Real Estate Developer of the Year and SLOK Energy Nigeria Ltd. as Organisation Making a Difference (Oil & Gas), Eagle Flight Microfinance Bank as MSME Microfinance Bank of the Year, Richway Microfinance Bank as Microfinance Bank of the Year, Energia Ltd. as Most Enterprising Organisation of the Year, Frieslandcampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc as Labour Friendly Organisation of the Year, Ecobank Nigeria as MSME Bank of the Year, Apostle (Prof) Chinedum Emmanuel Ejiofor as Most Important Personality of the Year, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Frank Okafor as Most Enterprising Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Chantelle Abdul as Most Enterprising Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Bloc Haus as Real Estate Developer of the Year, Bloomberg Properties & Constructions as Most Enterprising Real Estate Company of the Year, Threemplus Integrated Enterprise Ltd as Award for Excellence & Enterprise as ASHA Microfinance Bank as MSME Microfinance Bank of the Year.

Others are Mrs. Oby Olebera Uzoukwu for Award for Excellence in Leadership, GMYT Fashion Academy as Most Outstanding Fashion Academy of the Year, Covenant University as Most Outstanding University in Nigeria, Source Computer as Most Enterprising Organisation of the Year, Gateway Mortgage Bank as Mortgage Bank of the Year, Jonathan Gbadamasi (MC Edo Pikin) as Creative Personality of the Year, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc asMost Outstanding Bank of the Year, Brilliant Concepts as Real Estate Marketing Company of the Year, Barrister (Dr.) Gado Shehu for Award for Excellence in Leadership, Chief Onyekachi Iheme as Promising Entrepreneur of the Year, Prof. James O. Adams for Award for Integrity and Leadership, Kogi State College of Health Technology as Best Health Institution of the Year, Omonike Fowowe as Enterprising Personality of the Year, Joan Agha Foundation as Most Enterprising Foundation of the Year, Asimegbe Achenyo Helen for Award for Creativity & Excellence, Faka Olodu as Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma Oyibode for Award for Leadership & Integrity, Seahorse Lubricant Industry Ltd. as Customer Friendly Lubricant of the Year and Krystal Digital Network Solutions as Most Enterprising ICT Organisation of the Year. ,