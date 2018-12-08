Itel Mobile Concludes S13 Nationwide Campus Tour

By Ugo Aliogo

Itel Mobile has concluded the nationwide campus tour of one its latest phones, the Itel S13 with a dance competition at Federal College of Education, Technical Akoka, Lagos.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, Itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo, stated that as part of efforts to create awareness for the S13 brand, they visited different higher institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University, Adekunle Ajasin University, University of Ibadan.

“We are here for the Itel S13 I got the move contest nationwide campus tour and this is the last day. We go to different schools, such as Ahmadu Bello University, Adekunle Ajasin University, University of Ibadan and now to Lagos,” he noted.

He said that in line with creating awareness for the brand, they organised a dance competition where the best dancer was given N500,000.

Umurhohwo further stated that there were different forms of dances and in the end; the prize money was given to the most versatile, most active and engaging dancer.

According to him, “At Itel, we have different model series, we have the B, A and S series. The S series is more for the youth. The series is trendy and reliable. This is majorly the target market of this phone. This programme has been ongoing for like a month. This is the first time we are doing the programme to promote the Itel S13. We hope that this event will increase the awareness for the Itel S13 and part of the way it will do that is having a media plan around the Students. We are expecting Students from all the campuses in Lagos State.

The more awareness increases, the more sales increases. One major feature that the Itel S13 has is the 13mega pixel, the self-camera, it is friendly, affordable and reliable. The phone is sold for 23,800. We have visited 10 Schools in Nigeria.”

