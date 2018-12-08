Goge Africa Targets Tourism Boost in Latest  Rebranding

In a move that would further advance the richness of African culture to the world, culture and tourism firm,Goge Africa has relaunched itself into the industry to gain more impact.

The firm informed that its latest drive was in preparation of its 20th anniversary that comes up next year October , as well as need to explore the sector more deeply, in the interest of Africa.

Addressing members of the press recently, Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, Amb.Metche Isaac Moses recalled that the company started 19 years ago with little experience about the industry ,but has been able to stamp its feet in the $4billion space,with its commitment and passion for the job.

Moses explained further that as part of the rebranding exercises, the organizations would be expanding its operations in tourism, events & festivals, culture, consultancy, media & production and a digital craft store.

He added that the firm’s activities would henceforth ensure active participation of all stakeholders ,most especially the youths.

Managing Director of the firm, Amb. Nneka Isaac-Moses,also pointed out the strong need for Africans to understand their different culture to aid progress in the continent.

She said that the firm was out to realise this, leveraging the right talent ,resources and channels to tell African stories just as it is.

Shedding more light on the agenda of the firm’ s 20th anniversary, Nneka said,” over the years,we have acted as consultants to festivals within and beyond. Next year,we are considering floating our own festival to commemorate our 20th anniversary.There shall also be an anniversary gala, tourism and culture symposium/conference, boat cruise and African tour to select cities.

She also expressed the willingness of the brand to partner with corporate organizations and individuals interested in exploring opportunities on the sector.

This according to her ,in addition to government input,would help drive growth in the sector.

The highlight of the programme was unveiling of the company’s new logo that comes in yellow, orange and brown colours, depicting Africa as a land of happiness and sunshine.