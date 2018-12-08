AFAR Elects Chairman of Governing Council, Others

The Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR), has elected Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma, as the Chairman of its Advisory Council and Board of Trustees.

A statement by the association also explained that President of AFAR, Dr. Godwin Oyedokun and 1st Vice President, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan were also elected the 1st Vice Chairman and 2nd Vice Chairman of the council respectively.

In his new role, Mainoma is to assume responsibilities for leading the association to growth and efficiency, given his experience in corporate governance, public sector and international accounting.

Mainoma belongs to several professional and academic bodies both in Nigeria and abroad, including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and International Association of Accounting Educators and Researchers, amongst others.

He has served in several capacities in both public and private sector. He was a Commissioner for Finance in Nasarawa State and the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Commenting on his new role, Mainama said: “I’m delighted to be part of this opportunity for a focussed research. As the field is getting recognition in our land, there is need to support it with cutting edge researches to explain phenomena and articulate basis of decision.

“At this board, we shall discuss the possibility of floating a journal of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation, JFAFI, as soon as possible, to provide an outfit for the publication of forensic researches only.

“This will be published twice in a year, specifically March and September,” he said.

In his remark, President of the Association and an Associate Professor at Charisma University, United Kingdom, Dr. Godwin Oyedokun expressed confidence in the capability of the new chairman to drive the association to its goal of curbing financial related crimes, essentially through research, towards economy sustainability.

He also reiterated the commitment of AFAR to enhance forensic accounting research in Africa and beyond.

He said: “With our members spread across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, Cameroon, Ghana, Canada, United Kingdom and in the United State of America, we have also concluded to collaborate with international and local relevant professional organisations to achieve the goal of promoting forensic research education and practices.”