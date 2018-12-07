Photography, Music, Beer Lovers Revel in Budx’s Exhibition, Workshop

For two days, photography, music and beer lovers in Lagos revelled in the unique experience presented by Budweiser’s Electronic music lab, BUDX Lagos.

Themed “Uncategorized with Chi Modu”, the exhilarating event saw the transformation of the venue, African Arts Foundation located in Victoria Island, into a whole new dimension of creativity and liveliness, as people turned up in numbers for the one-of-a-kind and all-encompassing event.

The event kicked off on December 1, with a question and answer session where guests got to know more about the pioneer hip-hop photographer and documentarian, Chi Modu; his iconic works and how he’s thrived and prevailed in the industry. Guests had the opportunity to view never-before-seen images of hip-hop legends Tupac, Eazy E, Notorious B.I.G, Nas, Snoop Dogg, alongside several other iconic images.

The fun continued the next day with an inspiring workshop by the photographer titled ‘Historical Importance of Visual Imagery in Today’s Hip-Hop’, where he shared his views on the importance of capturing iconic images in the hip-hop world, using his past experiences.

He got more technical about his photography style, the emotion behind each image and elaborated on the importance of visual imagery as a way of narrating the story of hip-hop.

This was followed by intuitive panel talks, themed: ‘Hip Hop in a Digital Era’, moderated by renowned female rapper, Sasha P.

The panel featured popular hip-hop recording artiste, Illbliss, fast-growing Nigerian photographer, August Udoh, palm wine music pioneers Show Dem Camp and multimedia production firm, Aje Films.

Each panelist shared their views on the highs and lows of hip-hop in this growing digital era whilst giving solutions as to how the lows can be averted.

The incredible Budweiser “against-gravity” photo studio/illusion room was an exciting space where guests were captured defining gravity at an upside-down Budweiser bar.

This photo studio was extremely popular with guests, with many capturing their BUDX Lagos experience there.

Guests had the opportunity to shop exclusive limited-edition pieces inspired by BUDX and Chi Modu by Nigerian streetwear brands Garm Spot and Waffles n Cream. The BUDX store was extremely popular amongst guests wanting memorabilia of the epic two-day event.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Director West Africa, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, stated that BUDX is an electronic music lab which showcases emerging talents from the region as well as featuring series of master classes, seminars and interactive installations which gets behind the scene in engaging markets around the globe.

“Following a successful debut at Harrow park, Abuja, we brought the BUDX experience to Lagos for lovers of photography, music, arts and of course beer. Having the prolific Chi Modu exhibit his works for the first time in Lagos through this platform gave room for guests who were curious to meet the man behind the most iconic hip-hop images of the 90s to know what was going through his mind as at the time he was creating the images,” Adedeji stated.

On her part, Consumer Connections Manager West Africa, International Breweries Plc, Olajumoke Okikiolu, said: “The focus of BUDX is to unite both fans and artists in a collaborative and creative experience that celebrates the emerging electronic music culture. This initiative is a way to get closer to the music we love around the world.

“Budweiser is the King of Beers that inspires socialisation and fun.”

Following the great learning experiences, and one-of-a-kind photo exhibition on both days, guests were treated to an epic after party, with performances by Dremo, Poe and Mars and Barzini.

DJ Aye thrilled the audience to a laid-back, sit-down, heal and appreciate set, while Amaraworldwide, DJ Smallz, DJ Calix and DJ Yin, all delivered unique sets that left guests vibing all night.

BUDX Lagos was curated by writer, photographer and documentarian, Amarachi Nwosu’s new global media platform, Melanin Unscripted.