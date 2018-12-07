itex Expands Its Range of Services

Unveils new brand identity

itex Integrated Services Limited, an innovative fintech company that designs and deploys secure solutions to diverse customers has announced plans to expand its range of services for the Pan-African market. The company has also unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its growth and transformation.

With the Nigerian government’s push for a cashless economy and the payment industry’s shift towards electronic payments, itex has expanded its service offerings from payment channels to include PayVice, TAMS, Internet Payment Gateway, Afrimart and Bespoke Services for its clients.

• itex Point-of-Sale (POS) software/terminals – itex POS terminal application software is highly robust, with extreme flexibilities that allows for customized transactions (both traditional and digital) required by merchants or acquirers. itex has an extensive client portfolio spanning 19 African countries, with more than 67,000 POS terminals deployed to merchants, commercial banks, agent network, transnational corporations and governments across Africa.

• PayVice is a value-added service which includes an electronic wallet system that enables funds transfers, utility, transport and logistics bill payments. PayVice also enables QR Code payments.

• TAMS – itex’s Terminal Application Management System (TAMS) platform, is a highly robust and multifunctional e-commerce platform with features including EMV cards switching and processing capabilities, as well as digital payment channels with features like QR code payment, reporting and automated fraud prevention systems, to name a few. TAMS also enables the distribution of value added services like vending electronic airtime, Insurance and other bill payments, with the integration to core banking systems for transaction processing and other third-party platforms payments, it makes payment and value distribution seamless.

• Itex Internet Payment Gateway is a platform for processing online payments for online retailers, omni channels or traditional brick and mortar stores.

• Afrimart is a platform designed to create new business opportunities for African SMEs and general merchants on the quest for growth and expansion by creating visibility and accessibility to African buyers and suppliers.

According to Mr. Ernest Uduje, the Managing Director and CEO, itex Integrated Services Ltd, “itex has continued to pioneer the payment landscape in Africa. As the fintech sector continues to grow, itex is well positioned to provide innovative solutions to clients across Africa. The new brand further demonstrates our commitments to transform our sector to offer more digital products and services. During this growth phase, the company will continue to expand its client base and technology partners. Consequently, fintech start-ups will be able to accelerate their business growth by leveraging itex’s robust infrastructure and network.”

In partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), itex played a key role in the initial implementation of an interoperability platform for the successful cashless Nigeria rollout; where TAMS platform supported 150,000 POS terminal deployed nationwide. In addition, itex facilitated the multi-card acceptance (Visa, MasterCard, Verve etc) and payment channels across all major financial institutions in Nigeria. Itex has continued to create the Implementation of cutting-edge technology to design secure solutions for diverse customers and has a flexible back-end that enables stakeholders plug in seamlessly.

itex’s brand revamp will also help to reflect the company’s unique approach to delivering flawless payment solutions. The creative mix of deep blue, pale blue and lime green signify stability, freshness, professionalism and nobility, reinforcing the company’s ethos as itex is also one of the major players in the deployment of Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals in Nigeria – with itex’s POS applications easing the electronic payment and revenue collections of bills, tariffs, and airtime across the country. itex boasts of a client portfolio in 19 African countries with more than 67,000 POS terminals deployed to commercial banks, transnational corporations and governments across Africa.

As a responsible corporate citizen, itex places considerable emphasis on investment that are beneficial to the society. As part of the company’s drive to push business boundaries and deliver exceptional value, it has continued to invest in its employees to be able to provide the right strategic response to the complex and dynamic operating environment. The company has also adopted methodical strategies and technologically differentiated its products offering ensuring best quality, at affordable prices. Itex’s environmental efforts involve creating sustainable business practices and giving people greater access to the financial system, creating a more diverse group of engaged contributors and participants.