FEC Approves 2019 Budget Proposals

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council has approved the 2019 budget proposals.

The approval was granted Friday during the Special FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, which held between 10: 30am and 1:00pm.

Minister of Budget and Planning, Mr. Udoma Udoma, who spoke with State House correspondents after the special FEC meeting, said the council will liaise with the National Assembly to fix a date when the president will present the draft budget for the consideration of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The federal executive council has approved the 2019 budget proposal and the details will be presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on a date to be fixed by the lawmakers,” Udoma said.

He however declined to give details of the amount contained in the budget proposal on the ground that it is the prerogative and responsibility of the president to do so.

Details later…