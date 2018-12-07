FAAN Training School Goes International

Chinedu Eze

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is set to commission the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) Training Centre, which has been designated as Global Training Centre of Airports Council International (ACI).

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in an interview with journalists in Lagos, said the facility, which is situated at the Lagos Airport, would be inaugurated today.

According to her, the commissioning and designation of the facility as ICAO/ACI Global Training Centre would further enhance training of technical personnel for the industry.

Yakubu, explained that before the facility was approved, inspectors from ICAO had visited the facility regularly and discovered some open items, which she said were closed by FAAN’s management before the final approval was given by ICAO.

She said that the facility was designated as an ICAO/ACI training facility in Mauritius in 2017 during the ACI meeting in that country.

She expressed hope that with the approval of the facility, it would be easier and cheaper for technical personnel on the continent to be trained on aviation skills and knowledge, adding that ICAO’s approved instructors would be engaged for training of personnel.

Yakubu, further commended the Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who also doubles as the President of ACI-Africa, for upgrading the facilities to its present status.

She said: “Sometime last year, during the ACI meeting in Mauritius, FAAN training school was designated as an ICAO training centre. By this Friday, ICAO will be coming to Nigeria for the commissioning of the facility.

“One of the advantages of the training centre is that it will make it easier for member countries to train their personnel in Nigeria and it is also cheaper for them to come to Nigeria to be trained, rather than going to United Kingdom, United States and other countries around the world.

“Another advantage is that there will be more opportunity for those in the region to get trained. You know when cost is not really a factor; more people will be factored in for training. There is also accessibility for trainees and the weather conditions are favourable in Nigeria, while the learning facilities are fantastic and new.

“For ICAO to designate us as a training centre, you will know that everything that we needed to put in place have been put in place. The training facilities are up to date. The instructors will be coming from all over the world and they are ICAO trained instructors.”