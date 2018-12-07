Dr Chinwe Okolo: Celebrating a Literary Amazon

In the scheme of things, Dr. Chinwe Jane Okolo, can best be described as an Amazon. A consummate wife and mother, erudite scholar and linguistics major, but perhaps what stands her out the most is her passion to help all she comes across.

Her students at Ebonyi State University, where she was once the Head of Department call her a virtuous woman, her children call her blessed, likewise her siblings, who see her more as a mother-figure than an elder sister, having stood in the gap when their mother died early.

Born in the 1960s, Okolo who is married to a medical doctor, recently bagged a doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), thus crowning her decades of teaching and love for education.

Her educational qualifications also speaks for her. Before bagging a PhD this year from the prestigious UNN, she already had in her kitty Master of Arts degree in French, also from UNN, a Bachelor of Arts in Education and French, still from UNN and a Diplome Superieur (French for diploma) from Universite De Grenoble, France D’Etudes Francaises IIIème Degre in 1982 and a Diplome D’Etudes in 1981, still from Universite De Grenoble, France Francaises IIème Degre. She also had her West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1977 from Oraifite Secondary School, Anambra State.

Her work experience has spanned years, from 1998 till date. At the Abia State University in Uturu, she was a lecturer at the Abakiliki Distance Learning Centre.

From 2000 till date, she has been a lecturer at Ebonyi State University. She is also an adjunct lecturer at the

Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndifu Alike Ikwo from the 2016/2017 session.

She has held educational administrative positions like the Head of Department (HOD) of languages and linguistics at the Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki from 2004 to 2010 and the Coordinator, French Unit from 2010 to 2015.

Okolo is also a member of so many professional bodied including the University French Teachers Association of Nigeria (UFTAN) and Fédération Internationale des Professeurs de Français(FIPF), among others.

Internationally, she has attended workshops like BELC UNIVERSITE D’ETE 2014, Université de Nantes, France from July 5 to August 3, 2014 and UNIVERSITE DE RECFLEA, Village du Benin, Lome, Togo on April 6 to 7, 2009.

Locally, she attended the Stage Pédagogique enseignement du fle CFTD, Enugu from November 3 to 5, 2011, Technique de formation dans l’enseignement Pre-Universitaire du FLE, NFLV, Badagry, Sept, 10 to 12, 2012, Stage de recyclage pour les professeurs de français des universités, NFLV, Badagry, December 3 to 7, 2012 and Stage Pédagogique enseignement du fle CFTD Enugu from March 11 to 15, 2013.

Okoli also has many publications in her kitty, some of which include journals like

