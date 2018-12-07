Buhari: Our Govt Will Promote Excellence

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government will continue to stick to the tenet of excellence in its endeavors.

President Buhari, who gave the assurance Thyursday when he conferred the 2018 prestigious Nigerian National Order Merit (NNOM) award on Professor Olufemi Obafemi at the Council Chamber, State House Villa, Abuja, also tasked the academic community to continue to contribute their quota to national development.

Addressing the well-attended event which attracted, NNOM board members, previous recipients of the awards and top government officials, President Buhari said: “We will continue to promote excellence and merit in our drive to enhance rapids development and national unity” adding that “In this regard, those who are honoured will be remembered and will serve as motivation and encouragement to future generation of Nigerians.”

He said: “The Nigerian National Order Merit Award is the most prestigious honour this nation bestows on it its citizens at home and in diaspora for creative, intellectual and academic contributions to national and global significance.

“Since it’s establishment 39 years ago, the integrity of this award has been preserved through the rigorous and painstaking assessment exercise in the area of science, engineering technology, medicine, humanities and other fields of human endeavor. With only one awardee this year 2018, the total number of Nigerians who have been honoured with NNOM Award now stands at 76. This is a pointer to high standard and merit driven evaluation procedures underlying the selection of leaders for the award.

“This underlines our nation’s expectations that the new awardee, like his predecessors, will hold high the banner of creativity and intellectual development.

“Our country needs the knowledge, expertise and contributions of today’s recipient, to help boost and improve its intellectual development.”

The Nigerian leader said the attachment of N10 million to the award is targeted at inspiring next generation of researchers.