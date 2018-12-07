Buhari Congratulates Obiano, Adimora

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, for his recognition by Pope Francis for his efforts at ensuring social harmony, good neighbourliness and willingness to help individuals, institutions and other states.

Buhari has also congratulated Chief Obi Adimora for his recognition by the Pope.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in yesterday’s statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who also stated that the president equally commends Cardinal Francis Arinze, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican, who will lead a Pontifical Mass preceding the special award by the Catholic Church to Governor Obiano on December 8, 2018.

According to President Buhari, the recognition accorded Obiano will send the right signal to other states and all Nigerians that free, fair and peaceful elections are realisable, especially when political leaders declare their stand against non- violence and properly sensitise the electorate.

President Buhari extended his congratulatory message to Adimora and Mr. Chidi Amamgbo who will also receive awards at the event.

“The president also felicitates with the government and people of Anambra State for the deserved award to the governor, which takes into full cognisance the maturity and decency of the governor in handling the last elections in the state,” part of the statement reads.