Bala-Usman Advocates Improved Security at Nation’s Ports

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman has called on all Ports Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) to double their efforts and remain ever vigilant in order to curb high level of insecurity and threats in Nigeria’s Maritime domain.

Bala-Usman, made this call in her goodwill message at the 2018 edition of the annual conference of Ports Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria which took place in Calabar, Cross River.

The NPA boss further urged the PFSOs to pay special attention to intelligence gathering and sharing of information with other security agencies at the ports, noting that this will further enhance effective performance of their duties.

Represented by the General Manager, Security, Iheanacho Ebubeogu, she commended the officers for their commitment to duty particularly on the implementation of the International Ships and Ports Security{ISPS] code since its inception in 2004, by keeping ports facilities and the entire maritime industry safe over the years.

While reiterating the preparedness of the authority to collaborate with all relevant security agencies and other stakeholders for improved security at the ports, she disclosed that the organisation will continue to support the security officer in their efforts to ensure continuous safety of Nigeria maritime domain.

The 4th annual conference had as its theme; Integrated Maritime Security Architecture; A Panacea for Economic Growth of Nigeria, was hosted by the Niger Delta Maritime Security Area.

Highlight of the conference was the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations for their contributions to the development of the forum.