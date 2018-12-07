Access Bank Wins SERAS Award

Access Bank Plc has announced that it recently won the ‘Most Responsible Business in Africa’ and three other awards at the 12th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos.

The SERAS CSR awards is an annual event aimed at recognising and celebrating organisations for investing resources in the improvement of lives and the environment they serve through several innovative program and initiatives.

Other awards won by the bank included ‘Best Partnership for Development; Best Corporate Communication Team and Sustainability Practitioner of the Year – received by Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Group Head, Sustainability at Access Bank.

According to a statement, the award ceremony attracted several dignitaries, business executives and several other sustainability professionals across the continent.

Specifically, a total of 26 awards were presented to several corporate organisations and individuals in recognition of their efforts toward practicing sustainable business principles and embedding concern for the environment into their business consideration.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said: “We believe that a sustainable business is a more successful business, hence we have made sustainability the bedrock of all our business operations over the last ten years.

“These awards represent a recognition of what we have done and point to the things that lie ahead. We are truly grateful to God and the organisers, and we are inspired by this opportunity.”

Since 2008, Access Bank has shown unwavering commitment to sustainability, winning several awards in recognition of its hard work.