Unilorin Alumni Association Holds Dinner

The alumni association of the University of Ilorin, FCT Capitol Assembly, has announced that its 2018 reunion dinner will take place this weekend, at the BMT Gardens, Wuse II, Abuja.

Announcing the event at a pre-event conference in Abuja, the FCT Chapter Chairman of the association and a Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, said unlike previous years, this year’s event will have only one awardee.

He revealed that literary icon and sole winner of the 2018 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM), Humanities Category, Professor Olu Obafemi, will be specially recognised and honoured at the epoch-making event.

According to him, guests from within and outside the University of Ilorin community are also expected at the occasion.

He identified some of the guests to include, distinguished alumnus and former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, National President of the alumni association; Dr. Rhoda Oduwaiye, Director-General, Consumer Protection Council (CPC),Mr.Tunde Irukera, as well as renowned actor Tunji Bamisigbin, among others.

“The yearly event serves as homecoming for every alumni of the University of Ilorin in the FCT and its environs,” Adekunle said.