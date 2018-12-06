‘Skilled Workforce Key to Quality Service Delivery’

Ugo Aliogo

The General Manager, Safety and Environment, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, (SPDC) Chidube Nnene-Anochie, has stated that highly skilled workforce remains strategic to ensuring quality service delivery in any organisation.

Nnene-Anochie, who disclosed this recently at the Annual AOS Orwell Safety Day event in Port Harcourt, River State, noted that organisations require competent and up skilled staff to deliver service quality which guarantee safety facilities and business continuity.

“You need competent and up skilled staff to deliver service quality which guarantee safety facilities and business continuity. Most times when we talk of training and up skilling staff, our minds run to training budgets and cost.”

He explained that in Shell, they have adopted the 70/20/10 principle for staff development, which pays more attention in assigned task, hands on delivery and quality supervision.

He added that smart organisations have always realised that a highly skilled, safe and motivated workforce is critical to remain competitive and deliver quality service.

Nnene-Anochie, who was represented by Chris Onwudinjo, further stated: “Quality service delivery underpinned by safety is at the heart of the oil industry activities and can be a key differentiator for you.

“For the organisation, it directly impacts the bottom-line; it gives you a leg in the door when your clients can go to bed knowing that you will deliver safely.

“It also shows that you care for your biggest asset, your people. A healthy and safe workforce will deliver more at their jobs and when they deliver, the client is happy which leads to more work and provides more income for the workers – a self-fulfilling prophecy of safety

“Real service quality will not only be based on completing a work pack but for example, how we are leveraging on digitalisation pathways such as machine learning and robotics to provide safety solutions that eliminate or significantly reduce the risk of incidents at site.

“Also on how we use the data we get from working at the coal face to provide insights to our clients on moving them and us to goal zero.

“I would like to challenge you today to look for more firsts in the future. A future where everyone, both in the clients’ operations and in your offices, go home safe every day and it starts with you.

“A safe and quality service delivery where everyone goes home safe to their family should be and remain your “First”.”

In his address, the Group Managing Director, AOS Orwell, Femi Omotayo, noted that to ensure physical wellbeing of the organisation’s workforce, they have developed events that brings the spouse and children of staff to interact with the workplace.

“We are also taking our HSE culture to our respective homes because safety must be everywhere.”

Omotayo further noted that they have developed an AOSO specific assist and assure application guidance card.

He also added that signage has also been developed and deployed across the company after numerous awareness sessions, noting that to achieve the feat, 15 supervisory staff were trained by SPDC, “this tool is yielding results in our statistics.”

According to Omotayo: “We took time to identify such risks and consciously think about them in AOSO. For instance, we had a diesel tank where we used to transfer to vehicles using buckets.

“For anytime this takes place there are small spills which we ignored. Over the years this can become a serious pollution issue.

“We have now constructed a dump with fully automated filling system.

“For a very long time, we left empty gas cylinders in and around our welding bay, believing that they are harmless because they are empty.

“They can in fact be very dangerous because they can never be completely empty. We have constructed a gas cylinders’ rack and segregated it with different types of gases and a compartment for empty cylinders.

“Such language as ‘it is not a big hazard’ or ‘We have been doing it like this for many years’ is no longer heard in our company. These are languages we hear when risk normalisation is taking place.”

Send