Kickboxing President Commends Army, Police

President of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN), Abubakar Yakubu, a chief superintendent of police, is excited over the outcome of the maiden Rivers State National Open Kickboxing Championship held between November 12 and 18, 2018 at the Alfred Diete Spiff Civic-Centre, in Port Harcourt.

The Nigerian Army team topped the medals table with nine gold, eight silver and five bronze medals ahead of the police team that placed second with five gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Delta State won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals to finish third position thereby coming first among the nine states that took part in the exercise.

CSP Yakubu commended all the states and clubs that participated at the weeklong championship that was sponsored by the Plant-Geria Nigeria Ltd in conjunction with the Rivers Stated Government as packaged by the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria and the Karate Federation.

With 38 gold 38 Silver and 76 bronze totalling 152 medals available to be won in any organized kickboxing championship, the KBFN president assured that his federation will continue to pursue its developmental agenda in order to take Nigeria kickboxing to the zenith.

According to the Secretary General, Mr. Peter Njoku, a total of nine states and seven clubs totalling 16 teams featured in the championship

Though the championship was in honour of late Kickboxing and Karate expert, Late Sensei Victor Bassey, CSP Abubakar Yakubu also used the opportunity provided to give meritorious award to deserving Nigerians due to their humanitarian services to the nation.

They include the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Police Sports Officer, CP Aliyu Abubakar, and the GM of PLANT-GERIA Nigeria Ltd, Chief Marco Purgatorio among others.