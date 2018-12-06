Buhari Felicitates with Ace Broadcaster, Mathias at 70

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media world in celebrating veteran broadcaster, columnist and media consultant, Chief Timawus Mathias, as he turns 70.

President Buhari, in the congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, reckoned that Mathias is journalist of repute.

As the ace broadcaster turns 70, the president believes Mathias’ early foray into journalism was divinely orchestrated as he worked with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for a while, before moving to the Nigeria Television Authority and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

The statement reads: “President Buhari commends the versatility of Mathias, who continues to inspire and mentor younger people into journalism by utilising modern digital tools of communication, and remaining active on social media.

The President prays that almighty God will grant Chief Mathias longer life, good health to enjoy his passion, and more fruitful years of service to the nation.