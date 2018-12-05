Youth Group Honour Okowa, Imam Abubakar, Ikpeazu

Udora Orizu

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), a non-governmental organisation in celebration of its fifth anniversary has conferred honorary awards and scholarship to some prominent Nigerians and students.

The award recipients according to the NGO, were shortlisted due to their roles in nation building, advancement of democracy and good governance in the country.

The Chairman and Convener of the organisation, Mr. Moses Siasia, noted that youths have a say in the future of the country.

According to him, “In the past five years we have made a lot of achievements, because we want to safeguard our future as young people. We have created 780 employments for young people in different sectors, in the marine r, oil and gas sector and also in the power sector.”

“We are the only youth organisation in Nigeria that has given out grants to young people, with our flagship programme called the ‘Yes Grant’. We gave grants to about 35 young professionals across Nigeria, supported by Heritage Bank. We selected agriculture, ICT and creative industry because we believe these are the sectors we believe to reengineer growth in our society.”

Further highlighting their achievements, Siasia said the organisation has awarded scholarships to young people both home and abroad.

“Today NYPF has produced 18 House of Representatives candidates from different political parties and 72 state house of assembly aspirants from different political parties.”

Some of the awards recipients included, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu of Delta and Abia States, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Imam of Nghar village, Hashish district in Barkin Ladi, Plateau state, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina of African Development Bank Group and Senator Daisy Danjuma, amongst others.

Also two senior secondary schools students, Ishaya Micah of Zion academy, Minna and Akinyele Melody of Baptist High School, Jos who emerged winners of NYPF’s essay competition were given full scholarships to university level.