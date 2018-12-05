Two Powerful People Frustrating Buhari’s Efforts, Says Aisha

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday alleged that two powerful personalities have constituted themselves as a cog in the wheel of speedy development of the country.

The president’s wife who spoke at a conference organised by Project 4+4 in Abuja, however, did not mention the names of the powerful persons.

She explained that the government had achieved a lot but could have achieved more but for two people in government who will never allow things to move fast. The President’s wife said that she was disappointed in men who rather than fight these two men will go to them at night begging for favour.

Accoding to persecondnews.com, the president’s wife who urged Nigerian women to rise and fight, said: ”I have realised that Senator Babafemi Ojodu, Special Adviser, political, to the President, and Dr. Hajo Sani, and wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Osinbajo, are not comfortable with my saying this and want me to confine myself to my prepared speech but we must say the truth.”

She added that the powerful duo were retrogressive elements preventing the government from moving forward.

She appealed to women to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2019.

According to the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Mr. Suleiman Haruna, the

First Lady observed that during the last election, women participated fully in the voting process and ensured that APC was elected, saying that is why the government of President Muhammadu Buhari came up with social investment programmes targeted at them and their children in order to reduce the level of poverty among them.